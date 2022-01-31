 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

