Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Light snow is occurring in parts of Central Illinois this morning, particularly along and south of the Interstate 72 corridor.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
