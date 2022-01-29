This evening in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Light snow is occurring in parts of Central Illinois this morning, particularly along and south of the Interstate 72 corridor.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. -5 degrees is today's…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 14-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A 4-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.