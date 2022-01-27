 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News