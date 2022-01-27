Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.