This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
