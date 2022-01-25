Bloomington's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Clear. Low near -5F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
