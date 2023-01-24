 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

