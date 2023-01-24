Bloomington's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Winter weather is making a comeback this week, with snowfall expected Tuesday and Wednesday in McLean County.
Dry during the day Tuesday, but rain and snow will be pushing in this evening, and late tonight through Wednesday morning it will be snowy for all. Track the activity and see how much snow will fall here.
We dried out overnight, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
No precipitation in the forecast through Tuesday, but snow showers will begin to move back in Tuesday evening. The latest on when the snow will peak, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Lots of showers and even some thunderstorms with a warm front today. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details in our weather update.
No snow or rain showers today, but they're coming back! Find out when our next chance for showers will begin, when it will end, and how much snow will fall in our weekend forecast.
