Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A -5-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

