This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A -5-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Snow will return to Central and Southern Illinois on Friday evening through the morning hours Saturday. See how conditions will vary across the region in our updated forecast.