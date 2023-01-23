For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois
We dried out overnight, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
No precipitation in the forecast through Tuesday, but snow showers will begin to move back in Tuesday evening. The latest on when the snow will peak, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Lots of showers and even some thunderstorms with a warm front today. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details in our weather update.
No snow or rain showers today, but they're coming back! Find out when our next chance for showers will begin, when it will end, and how much snow will fall in our weekend forecast.
