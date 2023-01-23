 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News