Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.