This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Monday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
