Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.