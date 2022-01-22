 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

