Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Sunday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.