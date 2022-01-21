 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

