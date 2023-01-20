 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News