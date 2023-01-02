This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A stalled out cold front just to our east will be bringing us wet conditions and colder temperatures today. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The Bloomin…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We'll see …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
A winter storm is headed this way. Here's what to expect:
Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.