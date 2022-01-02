 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear. Low 1F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

