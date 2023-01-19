Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois
