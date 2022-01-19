Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.