Bloomington's evening forecast: Periods of wind driven rain early. Remaining cloudy late. Low 37F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread rain and falling temperatures with the first cold front this morning, scattered rain and snow with the second cold front this evening. Get all the details on Thursday and Friday here.
The last of the snow will come to an end this afternoon and we'll see a warming trend for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
Lots of showers and even some thunderstorms with a warm front today. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details in our weather update.
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The are…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 20 degrees is today's low. Bloomington could see periods of…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Models are…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is f…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
No snow showers around today, but they won't be staying away. Find out when snow will return, how long it will stick around, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.