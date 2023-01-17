 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News