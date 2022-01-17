 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

