Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Snow will return to Central and Southern Illinois on Friday evening through the morning hours Saturday. See how conditions will vary across the region in our updated forecast.
For Bloomington’s Joseph Brock, the sight of fresh snow renews his spirit. He said: "It’s a reminder of the fury that we have in Christ, and that’s what makes it so special to me.”
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
