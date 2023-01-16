Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.