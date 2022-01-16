 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Overcast. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bloomington-Normal dusted with 1 inch of snow

Bloomington-Normal dusted with 1 inch of snow

For Bloomington’s Joseph Brock, the sight of fresh snow renews his spirit. He said: "It’s a reminder of the fury that we have in Christ, and that’s what makes it so special to me.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News