Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Windy early with rain developing later at night. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

