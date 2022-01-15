For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear. Low near 10F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
