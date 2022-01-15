 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear. Low near 10F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

