 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News