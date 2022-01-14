 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Light snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News