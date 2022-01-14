This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Light snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
January is here, along with its bitter cold temperatures.
Several area United Methodist congregations will not have in-person worship services Sunday because of bad weather.
Snow will return to Central and Southern Illinois on Friday evening through the morning hours Saturday. See how conditions will vary across the region in our updated forecast.
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's fore…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low tempe…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees …