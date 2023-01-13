 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Bloomington's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News