Bloomington's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois
