Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

