This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois
