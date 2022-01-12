 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Thursday, there is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

