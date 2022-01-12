Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Thursday, there is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.