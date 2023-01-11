For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois
