Bloomington's evening forecast: Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low 28F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Several area United Methodist congregations will not have in-person worship services Sunday because of bad weather.
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it will get.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
