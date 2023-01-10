For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A storm system with heavy rain and tornadoes barreled through Central Illinois on Tuesday evening.
After record high temps and tornadoes in central Illinois Tuesday, it's going to be much colder today and a chance of snow is coming back. Find out how long the snow chance will stick around here.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
No snow showers around today, but they won't be staying away. Find out when snow will return, how long it will stick around, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecaste…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Toda…