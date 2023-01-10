 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

