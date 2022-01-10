 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 6F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

