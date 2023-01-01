 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

