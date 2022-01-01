Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Snow in the evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Low around 15F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.