NORMAL — Illinois State University announced it will close from 4:30 p.m. Friday until 12:01 a.m. Saturday due to the forecast of severe weather this evening.

All evening events on campus are canceled. Residence halls and dining centers will remain open to serve students.

Only weather-essential personnel should report to work starting at 4:30 p.m.

In the event of a tornado warning, the university will issue an ISU Emergency Alert notifying those who are on campus and in close proximity to take shelter immediately.

