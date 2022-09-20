High temps near record levels Tuesday in central Illinois; cold front arrives Wednesday

Seeing some fog in parts of central Illinois early Tuesday morning. It will all be gone by 9:30 a.m. though and the few clouds that are around this morning will give way to sunny skies this afternoon.

Get ready for a hot one! High temperatures will reach the low 90s, well above normal for this time of year and approaching our record highs for September 20 in the mid 90s. Unfortunately, it's going to be a very humid day as well. Factor in the humidity and feels like temperatures will likely top out around 100 degrees in many locations. Not a lot of wind today, but there will be a light breeze this afternoon with wind gusts around 15 mph.

Tuesday night still looks dry and warm. We'll only cool down into the low 70s. Normal low temperatures for mid-September are in the low 50s! Clear skies early tonight, mostly clear late with winds staying around 10 mph.

A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, but not until the late afternoon. This means that while Wednesday does look a little cooler than today, there won't be a dramatic difference just yet. High temperatures will likely still reach the upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the mid 90s. A little more wind than Tuesday with gusts reaching around 20 mph in the afternoon.

As far as rain chances go, Wednesday morning still looks dry, but in the afternoon isolated showers and storms are expected. The best chance of rain will be in the late afternoon along the cold front. Even during this period, it looks like there will be gaps in the activity. The chance for isolated showers and a couple of storms will continue behind the front as well though with the last of the activity coming to an end early Thursday morning.

Look for much cooler temperatures behind the cold front. Lows Wednesday night will dip into the mid 50s with high temperatures on Thursday only reaching the upper 60s!