Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.