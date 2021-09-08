Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear s…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bri…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.