Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
One more day with a chance of rain before a dry streak begins. Find out when showers and storms are most likely, who has the best chance, and what temperatures are looking like in our weather update.
Temperatures on the rise today. More clouds around as well, but staying dry. Another cold front isn't too far away though. Get the latest timing on our rain chances in our updated forecast.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will stick around throughout Labor Day weekend. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
