Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

