Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

Local Weather

