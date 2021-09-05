 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

Gibson City flood recovery underway

Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.

