Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph.