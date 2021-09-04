Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.