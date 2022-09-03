The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
