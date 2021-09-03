Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.