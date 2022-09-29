Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane Ian is swirling toward the southern coast of the U.S. and in preparation, State Farm has activated its catastrophe team.
Another cold front arrives today and that will send temperatures even lower. We'll be way below normal tonight! Will it be even cooler Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return here.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Som…
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Bloomington area shoul…